Family members of one of Russian peacekeepers pass from Khankendi to Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 19. Family members of one of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani liberated territories] have driven in the direction from Khankendi towards Lachin, Trend reports from the scene.

The protesters created all the conditions for their passage.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian purposes. The protesters declare that they can create equal conditions for the passage of all civilian Armenians, including those in need of help from peaceful Armenians - the elderly, women and children. Unfortunately, Ruben Vardanyan does not let them go, prevents them from coming here and deliberately spreads fake information that the Azerbaijani side is allegedly creating a humanitarian crisis against civilians.