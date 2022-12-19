EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia completes its mandate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia (EUMCAP), launched in October, completes its mandate today, Trend reports, citing the European Council.

In this regard, the Council, in agreement with the Armenian authorities, decided that the existing EU Monitoring Mission to Georgia (EUMM Georgia) would send a transition planning assistance team to Armenia, to raise the EU’s awareness of the security situation and to contribute to the planning and preparation of a possible civilian CSDP mission.

"The deployment of 40 European monitoring experts has proved to be effective and contributed to building confidence in an unstable situation. Today we start a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus, with a transitional team that will prepare the ground for a possible longer term EU mission in Armenia, with the ultimate goal of contributing to sustainable peace in the region," osep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said.

Meanwhile, based on the agreement between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, European Council and France, the EUMCAP was deployed on 20 October along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the situation on the ground.