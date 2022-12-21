Veyseloglu supports the most prestigious international business award

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) will be supporting ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ – the world’s most prestigious business award amongst business people. It is a unique global program that supports entrepreneurs by recognising entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success.

It is the fourth time this renowned competition is being organised in Azerbaijan by EY. This year, Veyselglu Group of Companies has joined the likes of International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) and bp in supporting the programme.

Veyseloglu’s business philosophy revolves around generating value for all the stakeholders and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.

By supporting ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ VGC hopes to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit and pay tribute to entrepreneurs’ work to improve the quality of life in their communities, countries and around the world.