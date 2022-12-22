Azerbaijan presents strategic dev't plan for Shusha City State Reserve

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Shusha City State Reserve Aydin Karimov chaired the next – 2nd meeting of the Supervisory Board, Trend reports.

Deputy Executive Director of Shusha City State Reserve, Acting Executive Director Tural Novruzov presented the Strategic Development Plan of the Shusha City State Reserve, which includes the main goals and is expected to be implemented by 2026, to the members of the Supervisory Board and the plan was adopted by common opinion.

Moreover, a number of organizational issues were discussed at the meeting of the Supervisory Board, and a new internal auditor was appointed to the Shusha State Reserve Department.