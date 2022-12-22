Armenia disrupts trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani, Russian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A meeting of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was scheduled for tomorrow, however, Yerevan refused to participate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"We regret the decision of Yerevan not to participate in the meeting of the FM's of Azerbaijan and Armenia scheduled for 23 December in Moscow to discuss the preparation of a peace treaty," Russian MFA said, following the results of the phone call between Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.