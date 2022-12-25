Armenians living in Karabakh driven to rally for money

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Armenian illegal armed groups are planning to hold a rally in Khankendi at 2:00 p.m. (GMT+4) today. However, they cannot get people involved in this process, Trend reports.

Euro buses have been allocated to deliver people from the surrounding villages to Khankendi Square.

Moreover, $30-40 is given for each participant of the protest.

Armenian illegal servicemen in Karabakh, even those on vacation, were ordered to participate in the rally in civilian clothes and together with family members.

Many are warned that participation in the rally is mandatory. The main goal is to attract as many people to the rally as possible.

Armenians working in various fields have been instructed to participate in the rally in civilian clothes.