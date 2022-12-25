Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenians living in Karabakh driven to rally for money

Azerbaijan Materials 25 December 2022 14:18 (UTC +04:00)


BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Armenian illegal armed groups are planning to hold a rally in Khankendi at 2:00 p.m. (GMT+4) today. However, they cannot get people involved in this process, Trend reports.

Euro buses have been allocated to deliver people from the surrounding villages to Khankendi Square.

Moreover, $30-40 is given for each participant of the protest.

Armenian illegal servicemen in Karabakh, even those on vacation, were ordered to participate in the rally in civilian clothes and together with family members.

Many are warned that participation in the rally is mandatory. The main goal is to attract as many people to the rally as possible.

Armenians working in various fields have been instructed to participate in the rally in civilian clothes.

