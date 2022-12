BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered the 'Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan LLC', Trend reports.

The company is registered at the following address: Ahmed Rajabli str., Narimanov district, Baku.

The company's authorized capital is 1.7 million manat ($1 million), and its Chairman is Huseyn Topuz.

Baykar Makina is a Turkish aircraft manufacturing company founded in 1984 by entrepreneur Ozdemir Bayraktar.