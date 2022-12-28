Azerbaijan sends protest note to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, where she was handed a protest note addressed to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, deep concern was expressed about the continuation of the campaign based on slander and prejudice against Azerbaijan by various French political forces against the backdrop of the lack of the necessary response from the French government.

Besides, the allegations reflected in a letter addressed a few days ago to the President of France on behalf of the leaders of the political forces represented in the French Parliament were strongly rejected.

In this context, the unacceptability of unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, and calls for actions in the spirit of encroachment on sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country in the mentioned letter was noted.

It was emphasized that the letter is a continuation of purposeful and systematical anti-Azerbaijani steps and statements, including the adoption of resolutions, bringing unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, by both houses of the French parliament.

The Azerbaijani side brought to the attention of French ambassador the need to take appropriate measures to immediately stop the campaign carried out by the French government against Azerbaijan.