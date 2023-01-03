Azerbaijan plays key role for Europe on route to Central Asia - ANKASAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. For European states developing strategies for Central Asia, one of the most critical countries on the route is Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ankara Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM), a think tank based in Türkiye.

According to ANKASAM, the routes that Europe can use to reach Central Asia are quite limited.

"In particular, the Middle Corridor offers the shortest and least costly route to Europe at this point. Because, over the past thirty years, agreements and studies have resulted in a ready infrastructure along the route," the Turkish think tank noted.

In terms of its geopolitical location and energy resources, Azerbaijan is of great importance to Europe, as a country situated in the west of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan has important ties with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, which are located in the east of the Caspian.

"First of all, a significant amount of transit transportation activities are carried out through ports such as Alat in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan's Aktau and Kurik and Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan. It may be claimed that the energy resources of Central Asia, which can be provided at low cost, have grown in importance for Europe at a time when global market instability is rising," ANKASAM said.

ANKSAM emphasized that at this point, Azerbaijan’s geopolitical, geostrategic, and geoeconomic importance is growing for Europe to have access to Central Asian resources.