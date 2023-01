BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The UN has awarded Azerbaijani peacekeeper with a medal, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said, Trend reports via its Twitter publication.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijani peacekeeper Major Ilkin Khalilov - awardee of the UN Medal in recognition of the duties and the service of peace as a Military Member of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)," the publication said.