BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. An Armenian resident of Karabakh was sent back to Khankendi at the site of the protest on the Khankendi-Lachin road, Trend reports.

A few days ago, an Armenian civilian from an area under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers approached one of the posts of the Azerbaijani army and asked for help, saying that he was hungry, had a cold and wanted a cigarette.

The Armenian resident of Karabakh was treated with care. Today in Shusha, at the site of the protest on the Khankendi-Lachin road, this peaceful Armenian resident was sent back to Khankendi.

This fact once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's humanitarian position, the peaceful nature of the action and its openness for humanitarian purposes.

On the other hand, the request of an Armenian resident for help is an example of the situation in which 25,000 - 30,000 Armenians are being held hostage by Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who illegally seized the power in Karabakh in Karabakh, and their happy life and security depend only on Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the twenty-eighth day.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.