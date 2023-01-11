OIC condemns illegal exploitation of natural resources by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the illegal exploitation of natural resources by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, contrary to the trilateral statement of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders of November 10, 2020, Trend reports.

“Exploitation of mineral deposits without due regard to environmental standards is not only a breach of international law and the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, but is also a source serious and legitimate concern,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the General Secretariat urges all matters of dispute to be resolved through dialogue, and highly commends Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session held in Pakistan's Islamabad on March 22-23, 2022, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.