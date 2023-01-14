AZAL to open a flight to Urgench in Uzbekistan

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) launches flights from Baku to another city of Uzbekistan.

Thus, from January 28, Azerbaijan Airlines plans to start operating flights en route Baku-Urgench-Baku with a frequency of once a week – on Saturdays.

It should be noted that Urgench will become the fourth city of Uzbekistan in the AZAL route network. The airline also performs the flights from Baku to Tashkent (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays), Samarkand (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and Fergana (on Thursdays).

The full flight schedule is available on the Airline's official website - www.azal.az. You can purchase air tickets on the carrier's website, as well as in accredited airline agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Detailed information about the rules of entry to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can be found on the website of the air carrier in the “Rules of Entry” section.