Azerbaijan confirms 77 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan has recorded 77 new coronavirus cases over the past day, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, 98 people recovered from the infection, and 4 people died.

Overall, the country has reported 827,377 cases of infection, 816,861 recoveries, and 10,049 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 467 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 7,457,880 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 2,210 today.