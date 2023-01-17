Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel to contribute to further cooperation - assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Opening of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel will further boost the cooperation between the two countries, Assistant of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

He also mentioned the broad discussions held with Aliza Bin Noun, Head of the Political Bureau in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Joshua Zarka, Deputy Director General for Strategic Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel, on bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as regional issues of mutual concern.