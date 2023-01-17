Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
NATO Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia to arrive in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Materials 17 January 2023 18:17 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia this week, NATO official told Trend.

"This week, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, will travel to Yerevan and Baku. The visit is part of Colomina’s regular political consultations with his counterparts of these two important NATO partner countries," the official said.

According to the source, during the visit, Colomina is scheduled to exchange views with senior officials on security developments in the region and on the state of play of NATO’s partnerships with both countries.

