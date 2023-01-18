“Nar” continues vocational trainings under CSR policy in 2023 (PHOTO)

“Nar” continues its projects aimed at improving the quality of life for speech and hearing impaired people. Thus, the mobile operator organizes vocational training for the 4th time within the framework of the "Training School" project to support the integration of these young people into society. The mission envisages the organization of manicurist trainings which are in great demand in the labor market.

The 3-month project will be attended by 10 young people aged 15-30 with speech and hearing disabilities. At the end of the training, participants will receive a certificate in the relevant field from the Center for Vocational Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities. It should be noted that “Nar”s partner in the "Training School" project is “Support to Deaf” Public Union.

Notably, “Training School” project initiated by “Nar” won the IPRA Golden World Awards 2019 nomination for Best CSR Project at the Event.

