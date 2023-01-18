President of Lithuania informed about Armenia`s manipulation on Lachin road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has informed President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda about Armenia`s manipulation on the Lachin road, as they met in Davos.

The head of state noted that Armenia is engaged in manipulation over the events on the Lachin road in order to mislead the international community and is alleging - based on false information - that the road is closed. President Ilham Aliyev said that the road is open for the passage of civilians and civilian goods, as well as the free movement of humanitarian goods is being ensured via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The head of state stressed the importance of putting an end to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the territories of the country, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, and withdrawal of criminal elements from the area.