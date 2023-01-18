Transit through Azerbaijan increases by 75 percent in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Last year, the transits through Azerbaijan increased by 75%, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"Last year, the transits through Azerbaijan increased by 75%, not only because of the infrastructure but also because of proper management. And the measures that have been taken allow us to speed up the process of cargo transportation to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and make it physically more attractive.

Another important matter is a tariff policy, because here we need the unification of efforts from many countries. So that we can have a good, agreed-upon tariff policy and no country tries to artificially increase its profit. We should learn to see the shared benefit. The more cargo that passes through our borders, the more benefits we receive, and the more jobs we create. And I am aware that China has already initiated and begun a new project: a railroad connecting China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. This also relates to our destination, the Caspian Sea. This is a very important additional supply route. And the Middle Corridor has a great future," President Ilham Aliyev said.