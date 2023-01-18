Azerbaijan implemented all initiated programs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. All our programs, which we have initiated, have been implemented, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"I make roughly thirty to forty visits to the regions every year and hear about the problems, what concerns the people, what must be fixed, and what we should do. This is a part of the global project, like energy security, transportation, and the day-to-day life of the people — what they need to have a better life and how to provide this better life.

There are various instruments, the first of which is that you must be decent with your people in order for them to support you and trust you. So, with respect to all our programs, which we have initiated, all have been implemented. No one in Azerbaijan can say and then prove that once a program was adopted, it was not implemented.

So, I can be held responsible for every word that I have said during my almost twenty years as president. And one of the greatest results of our nation's efforts was the liberation of occupied territories two years ago. And that was also a historical achievement. Maybe the most important historical achievement," President Ilham Aliyev said.