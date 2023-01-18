Azerbaijan creates good investment climate, manages to attract multibillion-dollar investments in oil and gas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. We needed to create a good investment climate at the beginning of our path towards energy security and managed to attract multibillion-dollar investments in oil and gas without even having the extra tools, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"I always said in our energy policy that Azerbaijan will keep the balance between producers, transit countries, and consumers. If there is no balance, it will not work. Each part of the energy process must get its share of profit. Of course, this is dependent on contributions. It must be fair, and we have always been fair. As a result, we completed the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor two years ago, which stretches 3500 kilometers from Baku to southern Europe.

It's a complicated, technically challenging, and expensive project that spans seven countries. More than 10 companies and leading financial institutions—the World Bank, EBRD, Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), European Investment Bank (EIB), and ADB—all the five leading financial institutions—contributed to that," President Ilham Aliyev said.