Azerbaijan policy always bases on cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Our policy has always been based on cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"I believe that different countries' ambitions, a kind of struggle for so-called leadership either in the region or in the world, miscalculation of potential, its own potential, and underestimation of counterparts or opponents are all factors.

This leads to mistrust, this leads to tensions, and this leads to war. Our policy has always been based on cooperation in the real sense of that word, because we strongly believe that only through cooperation can you achieve success. The more you give and the more you help, the more you will get. That’s how to say how the world works," President Ilham Aliyev added.