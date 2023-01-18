Politics and life are very similar, because both are being done by people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Politics and life are very similar, because both are being done by people, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trendreports.

"For the fourth year, Azerbaijan has presided over the Non-Aligned Movement. By unanimous decision, we have been elected, and by unanimous decision, our chairmanship has been extended one more year until the end of this year. And during this period, we really demonstrated that we wanted this movement to be vocal. We want this movement to take its place on the world stage because the polarization of big powers is obvious," President Ilham Aliyev said.