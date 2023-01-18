I congratulate our Chinese friends on celebration of Chinese New Year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. I want to congratulate our Chinese friends on the celebration of the Chinese New Year and wish all the people of China peace, prosperity, and success. We, in Azerbaijan, are your friends and good partners, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"For many years, we have had a very good relationship. And we really love your country, and we are really glad that more and more Azerbaijanis visit China and more people from China visit Azerbaijan. So, people-to-people contacts are very important in order to establish closer political relations. I am confident that China will continue to succeed in its economic and social development and that the Middle Corridor, which connects us, will be implemented successfully," President Ilham Aliyev said.