Employee of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration becomes head of Culture Ministry's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Acting Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Kerimli has appointed Khanlar Agalarov as the head of the Office of the Ministry, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Khanlar Agalarov held various positions in the Department of Strategic Research and Planning, the Department of work with non-governmental organizations and Communications of the Presidential Administration.

Agalarov graduated in 2013 from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2015-2016 he received a master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE).

At the same time, he graduated from the Master's program of the University of Cambridge with a degree in Public Policy.