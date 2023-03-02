Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in field of civil aviation

The goals and objectives of further cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the countries were discussed on March 1 at a meeting of AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov and Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev.

The parties discussed ideas to improve the effectiveness of cooperation and also identified specific measures to open air traffic between the countries.

Jahangir Asgarov noted that effective cooperation in the field of aviation would significantly strengthen relations between the countries, contributing to the development of their economic, cultural and tourism ties.

Bakyt Torobayev highly appreciated the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of civil aviation and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation between the countries in this field would develop successfully. According to him, the partnership will have a positive impact on strengthening business and tourism ties between the countries.