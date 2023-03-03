AZAL to offer "1+1" promotion and double miles on flights to Istanbul

Azerbaijan Airlines launch a spring promotion for flights from Baku to Istanbul and back.

While purchasing one ticket in economy class, the second one is provided by the airline free of charge. Also, as part of the promotion, AZAL Miles card holders earn double miles for each flight on this route.

The offer applies to the purchase of one-way and round-trip tickets for flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines from March 27 to April 18.

Tickets for the promotion can be issued until April 18 inclusive at all accredited agencies of AZAL or by sending a request to the airline's call center via e-mail [email protected]

Taxes and fees for a gift ticket are paid by passenger as part of the promotion.

Tickets within the promotion must be issued in one booking, the refund or rebooking of a gift ticket must be made simultaneously with the primary one.