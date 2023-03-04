In Azerbaijan, a jackpot of 913 000 manats was won - HISTORIC WIN

The largest lottery prize in history was won in Azerbaijan.

The "4+4" lottery drawing number 23091, which was held on February 27 and was run by "Azerlotereya" OJSC, an authorized lottery operator in Azerbaijan, recorded a historic victory. With just one ticket, the lucky winner scooped a prize worth 913,072 manats.

The jackpot for the following "4+4" lottery, which is held quarce a week, will be 500,000 manats. The numbers from 1 to 20 (4+4) in rows A and B must match the choice on the ticket in order to win the prize.

Every day at 19:45, the lotteries are broadcast live on the "Khazar TV" and "Azerlotereya TV" YouTube channels.

https://youtu.be/HQDqJxUYn-4