2,639 people received highly qualified medical care in earthquake zone in Türkiye - Azerbaijani MES (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan (MES), sent to Türkiye on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to assist in the aftermath of a strong earthquake in the brotherly country, continues medical care for the victims of the earthquake, Trend reports citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

As noted, over the past 24 hours, 2,639 people, including 562 children, received highly qualified medical care.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.