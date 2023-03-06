Veyseloglu Group of Companies Announces its Monthly Retail Price Index

Veyseloglu Retail Index represents the February 2023 price index of the most purchased products by the company’s customers.

The overall cost of the most purchased products in February 2023 was higher by 15.1% compared to February 2022. The prices of fresh/perishable products increased by 16.5%, the prices of non-perishable (dry, bulk, frozen foods, confectionery and soft drinks) products increased by 17.7%, and the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 5.0%, the prices of Hygiene and Cleaning Products increased by 15.6%.

Veyseloglu Retail Index has become popular amongst financial institutions and the expert community, as it provides a reliable alternative source of data in measuring consumers’ purchasing power. It also aims to assist ordinary consumers in budgeting for their monthly purchases. It is important to note that the index does not represent a precise level of inflation.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) is a dynamic and multi-faceted FMCG group that encompasses various areas of the supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to direct interaction with customers through its supermarket chains. VGC genuinely believes in sustainable business models, striving to generate long-term value for all stakeholders and the local communities.