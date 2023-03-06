In honor of March 8, AZAL to announce discount on tickets to number of destinations

By March 8 - International Women's Day - Azerbaijan Airlines announced a 30% discount for representatives of the beautiful half of humanity on flights to popular destinations from Baku.

Discounted tickets can be bought from March 6 to March 8 on 13 routes of the airline back and forth. Tickets under the promotion are valid for flights from March 28 to April 20, 2023.

Thus, a 30% discount is valid for flights from Baku to the following cities: Milan, London, Prague, Berlin, Dubai, Istanbul, Antalya, Moscow (Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports), St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Astana, Almaty.

Tickets for these flights can be purchased at the box office and from accredited agents of the airline, as well as by contacting the call center via e-mail [email protected] .

In connection with the upcoming International Women's Day, AZAL congratulates all women and wishes them happiness, well-being and good mood, as well as interesting trips with the airline!