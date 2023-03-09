Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Director General of EUROCONTROL and President of ICAO Council to visit stand of AZANS at Airspace World 2023 Exhibition (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 9 March 2023 17:57 (UTC +04:00)
Director General of EUROCONTROL and President of ICAO Council to visit stand of AZANS at Airspace World 2023 Exhibition (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

The important role of Azerbaijan in the global aviation network of airspace was highlighted at the international exhibition Airspace World 2023 organized in Geneva, Switzerland.

This was stated by Raul Medina, the Director General of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) and the President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Salvatore Sciaccitano during a visit to the stand of the “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Administration (AZANS) of AZAL.

The Director General Raul Medina noted the importance of cooperation between all aviation industry players to ensure the efficiency of flights and improve environmental performance. He said that the establishment of close relations with neighboring states is of particular importance for the achievement of these goals.

The gratitude was expressed to Azerbaijan for mutually beneficial cooperation, including the use of airspace and the management of dynamic flows in the region.

Director General of EUROCONTROL and President of ICAO Council to visit stand of AZANS at Airspace World 2023 Exhibition (PHOTO)
Director General of EUROCONTROL and President of ICAO Council to visit stand of AZANS at Airspace World 2023 Exhibition (PHOTO)
Director General of EUROCONTROL and President of ICAO Council to visit stand of AZANS at Airspace World 2023 Exhibition (PHOTO)
Director General of EUROCONTROL and President of ICAO Council to visit stand of AZANS at Airspace World 2023 Exhibition (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more