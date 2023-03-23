Azerbaijan, Armenia may soon agree on peace - Blinken

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 23 March 2023 01:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia may soon reach peace agreements. He confirmed this, speaking on Wednesday at a hearing in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Congress, Trend reports.

"I think that there is an opportunity, I do not want to exaggerate it, but I want to note that there is an opportunity to actually complete the preparation of a peace agreement," the head of the American foreign policy department said, commenting on Washington's attempts to promote normalization between Baku and Yerevan.

