Azerbaijan, Armenia may soon agree on peace - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia may soon reach peace agreements. He confirmed this, speaking on Wednesday at a hearing in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Congress, Trend reports.

"I think that there is an opportunity, I do not want to exaggerate it, but I want to note that there is an opportunity to actually complete the preparation of a peace agreement," the head of the American foreign policy department said, commenting on Washington's attempts to promote normalization between Baku and Yerevan.