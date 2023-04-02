Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, and 47 patients have recovered, and 1 has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,857 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,219 of them have recovered, and 10,185 people have died. Currently, 453 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 931 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,560,679 tests have been conducted so far.