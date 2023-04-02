Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. As many as 448 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 374 citizens, the second dose – 20 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 41 citizens. A total of 13 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,955,588 vaccine doses were administered.