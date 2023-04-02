International community should voice concern on Armenian landmine threat - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. International community should voice concern on Armenian landmine threat, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, commented upon the death of Azerbaijani serviceman due to landmine blow, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijanis continue to be killed and maimed by landmines planted by Armenia. Today a military serviceman was killed by landmine explosion. Since the end of 2020-war 288 Azerbaijanis became victims, including 50 killled. International community should voice concern on Armenian landmine threat,” the MFA wrote on its Twitter page.

On April 2, Novruz Niftaliyev, a serviceman of one of the divisions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the liberated territory of the Terter region, has stepped on a mine and died.