Azercell the first to invite Samsung users to experience the power of 5G

The leading mobile operator is now collaborating with Samsung Azerbaijan to unlock 5G services exclusively for its subscribers.

Azercell subscribers can now test 5G on their Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the area of Fountain Square. Thus, Samsung Azerbaijan in collaboration with the industry leader pushed out software updates across these smartphone models from April 6, 2023.

Azercell consumers will enjoy the fast data speed of fifth-generation technology at the 5G experience zone at no additional cost using their existing data traffic by dialing *595#YES. Moreover, customers testing 5G for the first time will receive 5GB free data plan from the leading mobile operator. The internet pack which will be valid for 30 days will be provided within 24 hours of the test.

It is worth remarking that, Azercell pioneered 5G technology launch in trial mode in Azerbaijan in December last year taking the lead in making the new technology accessible for its subscribers. The fifth-generation wireless network offers download rates of up to 1 Gbps, ultra-low latency, better dependability, vast network capacity, and advanced user experience.

Currently, 5G technology is mainly utilized by large industrial entities for remote equipment control or instant access to data from any distance. The deployment of a 5G network will significantly improve technology solutions for local businesses and domestic industries and open up new horizons for the end-to-end user experience.

Concerning the use cases for 5G at the consumer level, many promising innovations are being developed worldwide to unlock the value of the new technology in customers' everyday lives.