Azerbaijani athletes return from Yerevan to Baku, following Armenian provocation during competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani weightlifters returned from the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The plane with Azerbaijani team arrived in Baku from Georgia.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

Previously, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement saying that a decision had been made to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan.