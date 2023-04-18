Azerbaijan holds training session for reservists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the training session for a group of reservists is being held in one of the military units, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Minister of Defense.

The reservists involved in the training were provided with military uniforms and other supplies after appropriate registration and medical examination at the headquarters of the assembly point.

The main purpose of the session is to improve reservists’ combat skills, military knowledge and experience, to familiarize them with the modern weapons and military equipment which is in Azerbaijan Army’s armament, and to teach how to use them.