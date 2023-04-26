Updated Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has published an updated calendar of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held April 28-30, Trend reports citing FIA.

The first training will take place on April 28 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM a classification race will be organized to determine the placement of pilots for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On April 29, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, qualifications for the sprint race will take place, and from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM the sprint race will take place.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts on April 30 at 3:00 PM.