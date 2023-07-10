Azerbaijan, Hungary to sign contract for gas storage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijan and Hungary are close to concluding a contract for the storage of 50 million cubic meters of gas, Peter Szijarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said, Trend reports.

"Europe continues to face a severe energy crisis. Prices have skyrocketed and in many cases the security of supply has been threatened. We are doing our best to get as much natural gas as possible from as many sources as possible to guarantee the security of our country's energy supply," the minister wrote in the social network.

According to Peter Szijarto, Azerbaijan is one of the most significant sources for the diversification of supplies.

"We have concluded all the necessary agreements with our Azerbaijani friends, who will start supplying natural gas to Hungary this year. At the first stage, we will receive gas in the amount of 100 million cubic meters by the end of the year. In fact, we are close to concluding a contract for the storage of 50 million cubic meters of gas ", added the Hungarian minister.

Earlier, Peter Szijjarto said that the two countries have a common political point of view on the conclusion of a contract for the supply of one to two billion cubic meters per year.

The minister expressed hope that together with Romanian, Bulgarian, Turkish and Serbian friends, as well as Greece and Slovakia, it will be possible to modernize the regional energy infrastructure so that the country can access alternative sources of energy supply.