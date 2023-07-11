Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan Materials 11 July 2023 08:47 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan.

A 3.0-magnitude tremors were recorded with at 02:44 (GMT+4). The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 9 kilometers.

On July 4, an earthquake of about six points occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5 points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more