Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan.

A 3.0-magnitude tremors were recorded with at 02:44 (GMT+4). The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 9 kilometers.

On July 4, an earthquake of about six points occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5 points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.