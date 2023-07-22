Azerbaijan, Türkiye always support each other in information space - presidential administration

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan and Türkiye always support each other in the information space, Head of the Communication Policy Section of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Javid Musayev said during the presentation of the www.dhapress.com news portal - a joint project of Trend News Agency and Demirören News Agency (DHA), an influential Turkish media platform.

Musayev mentioned that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are friendly and fraternal countries, always standing together and supporting each other in the information space. He emphasized that during the 44-day Patriotic War, Türkiye provided comprehensive support to Azerbaijan. Turkish media played a significant role in conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world on the information front.

Musayev noted that the "Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the field of mass media between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a serious impetus to strengthening ties between the two countries in the field of mass media.

“The joint media platform created in this regard has opened up opportunities for conveying the truth of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to the whole world. Close cooperation in the field of media has been established between the two countries. It is gratifying that Trend is making great strides in this direction. The newly created www.dhapress.com is another contributor to this relationship. The platform will play an important role in bringing the news of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, our voice of truth, to the world,” Musayev said.