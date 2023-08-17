UAE to continue supporting Azerbaijan, Armenia in peace building - rep at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The UEA will continue to support all efforts that promote sustainable dialogue and peaceful coexistence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the representative of the UAE at the UN said, Trend reports.

She has made the remark during the UN Security Council meeting.

“We call for parties to resolve the existing issues through dialogue and diplomatic means, norms and the UN charter. The UAE encourages Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue engaging constructively to create foundation for sustainable peace that should be build on the recent meetings in Moscow and Brussels,” she added.

