Armenians once again use radio interference against passenger planes flying through Azerbaijan's territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, have again used radio interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger planes traveling through the airspace of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"As a result of the use of radio interference on September 1, from 11:15 (GMT+4) to 11:36 (GMT+4), occurred failures in the GPS navigation system of the B-77L passenger aircraft of American Airlines operating a Paris-Beijing flight, from 13:30 (GMT+4) to 13:58 (GMT+4), in the GPS navigation system of the C-650 passenger aircraft the Israeli Airlines, operating a flight from Tel Aviv to Baku. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed about all this," the ministry said in a statement.