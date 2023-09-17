Azerbaijan’s Hyrcanian Forests inscribed to UNESCO World Heritage List

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan’s Hyrcanian Forests have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, Trend reports.

“Hyrcanian Forests as the first natural heritage site of Azerbaijan and as transboundary property is inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List within the framework of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia,” UNESCO Azerbaijan reported.

According to Azerbaijan’s representation at UNESCO, this is the first natural area of Azerbaijan to be included in this list.

In 2018, work started on the inclusion of Hyrcanian Forests to the UNESCO World Heritage List, and the preparation of the necessary documents.