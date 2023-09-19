Karabakh - internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. According to international law, the region of Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan, Luke Coffey, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, said, Trend reports.

“As of right now, all of Azerbaijan’s military operations are taking place inside Azerbaijan. Armenia is not being invaded. Armenian troops inside Azerbaijan are being attacked. These are facts,” he wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.