Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Afghanistan, following major earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan has expresses condolences to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives.

We express our condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this disaster.

Our thoughts and prayers are with people of Afghanistan," the ministry wrote.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan, with its epicenter located 42 kilometers northwest of Herat city. The earthquake's depth reached 10 kilometers. Recent reports indicate that over 2,000 individuals have lost their lives.