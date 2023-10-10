Azerbaijan joins Russia-China lunar exploration program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan has joined the lunar exploration program of Russia and China, Trend reports.

As Chinese TV reported, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the space agencies of China and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement on the MNLS project during the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2023), which was held in Baku on October 2-6.

The two countries agreed to "strengthen cooperation in the areas of demonstration, implementation, operation and application of the program's provisions, which includes the installation of scientific instruments, the provision of personnel training and the conduct of scientific and technological experiments".

The source notes that, to date, besides Azerbaijan, Pakistan, the UAE, South Africa, the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization and the Swiss company Nano-SPACE have joined the program.