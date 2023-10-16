President Putin takes part in opening ceremony of Azerbaijan-Russia border road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in the opening of the road leading to the Azerbaijani border, Trend reports.

During the ceremony the repaired sections of the Caucasus highway, which runs through Dagestan to the Azerbaijani border, were inaugurated.

Vladimir Putin said that this road plays an important role in the development of the North-South transport corridor and that he discussed the construction of the corridor with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He emphasized that partners are doing a lot to develop the North-South corridor.